UCHealth Unveils Plans to Transform Poudre Valley Hospital

UCHealth is preparing to embark on a significant renovation project at Poudre Valley Hospital (PVH) to enhance the patient experience and care ahead of the hospital’s 100th anniversary.

“PVH has been a shining example of excellence in patient care for many years. We have a nationally recognized program and a tremendous team of providers and staff who are whole-heartedly dedicated to providing our patients with the best care and experience possible,” said Kevin Unger, president and CEO of UCHealth’s Northern Colorado region. “We have developed this master plan so that our facility will match that level of excellence and ensure we can efficiently meet the needs of our community today and in the future.”

The investment will bring improvements to the hospital’s first and third floors focused on patient care. The addition of a new heart and vascular care clinic and the testing area just inside the main entrance is one of the highlights of the first-floor projects. Other changes in the master plan project include revamping surgical, imaging, gastroenterology, and pulmonary areas, relocating the gift shop, coffee shop, and chapel, and updating hallways.

A complete refresh of the birth center, women’s care unit, and pediatric care areas with upgrades in equipment highlight the changes that are in store for the third floor of the hospital. Construction is slated to begin this fall with completion expected in summer 2023.

The $76.5 million project also includes plans for a more inviting and functional front entrance. New signage and a redesigned traffic flow off of Lemay Avenue and Robertson Street on the south side of the hospital will guide patients and visitors to a redesigned main entrance. Inside the main entrance, there will be a large lobby space with seating options, a fireplace, and an information desk.

Originally built in 1925, PVH has been renovated and expanded many times. That includes everything from small retrofitting projects and adjustments to large expansions. In recent years, the hospital has built and opened an expanded neonatal intensive care, a new inpatient rehabilitation unit, an expanded emergency department, an orthopedic inpatient unit, a state-of-the-art laboratory, new progressive care, and cardiac wing, and a second cath lab.

“We have come a long way in the past 10 years, and the master plan project is going to pull it all together,” Unger said. “We are looking forward to celebrating our 100th anniversary in a thoughtfully designed, innovative facility that is prepared to launch us into our second century of serving the community.”