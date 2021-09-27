Windsor Community Recreation Center Celebrates Five Years

The Windsor Community Recreation Center will host an open house, which will include free entry and fitness classes, Friday, October 8, 2021, at the Community Recreation Center from 5 am to 9 pm to celebrate its 5th birthday.

“We are beyond excited to reach a significant milestone and celebrate it with our community, who helped us make this happen,” said Kendra Martin, operations and facilities manager. “Since our grand opening in 2016, we have taught over 7,000 swimming lessons, challenged almost 172,000 fitness class attendees, and have provided wellness services to over 1.5 million people. We aren’t just a fitness center, we are an extension of vital services for the senior population, our youth, and active adults.”

In celebration of the Windsor Community Recreation Center’s 5th Birthday, the CRC will host a variety of free events to encourage and promote the importance of wellness, fitness, and community.

In September, the celebration kicks off with free #FridayFitness classes. Every Friday, between September 2 to October 8, fees to the CRC facility will be waived. Childcare and fitness classes are not included in the membership.

On, Friday, October 8, everyone is invited to Windsor’s Community Recreation Center birthday celebration with cookies, balloons, music, food, games, giveaways, personal training sessions, nutrition classes, and much more. Tours of the 80,000 square-foot facilities will be available, attendees will be able to enjoy an open swim at the indoor aquatic center, fitness classes, and more. Weather permitting, outdoor yoga, Zumba, and high-intensity interval training (HIIT) fitness classes will be offered.

In October, the celebration will continue for the entire month. For the following three Fridays after Oct. 8, CRC members will have the opportunity to bring one workout buddy to any fitness class or program included within their membership.

The entire community and surrounding communities are invited to the birthday celebration. For more information, visit recreationliveshere.com/fitness.