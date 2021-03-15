City of Fort Collins Facilities, Programming and Transfort Closed Today

City of Fort Collins offices and facilities and all City programming including kids’ camps have been canceled and are closed today, Monday, March 15 due to the ongoing winter storm.

The closure includes services such as Timberline Recycling Center, recreation and cultural facilities and Transfort which will not operate today due to weather conditions and snowed-in bus stops. Gateway and Soapstone natural areas are also closed today.

Status and trail conditions for all other Natural Areas can be found at the website posted below. Emergency and 24/7 services will be open and available still.

City Streets crews are continuing their plow operations city wide and will continue to do so following the City’s prioritization plan. The National Weather Service in Boulder has recieved reports of snowfall totals around 20 inches or more across Larimer County including Fort Collins and Loveland.

Drivers should continue to maintain a safe distance from plows as it is difficult for plow operators to see close vehicles and plows can make suede moves. Remember to never pass plows on a two-lane road as plows should be passed on the left when on a multi-lane road.

Residents are reminded that shoveling snow into the street is illegal and creates a hazard and negates the work of City Street crews. Residents who require assistance with shoveling can contact Neighborhood Services’ Adopt-a-Neighbor by calling 970-224-6046.

The Traffic Operations Department continues to advise drivers that it is possible that some traffic signal heads may become blocked by the snow due to a combination of high snowfall amounts and wind. At intersections where that occurs and drivers cannot tell what color the signal is showing drivers should treat the signal as a stop sign and proceed when it is safe to do so.

Drivers involved in non-injury, non-drug/alcohol-related crashes can enhance information and report accidents online in lieu of waiting for a police response. Updates regarding the storm will continue to be posted on the City’s social media channels.

For more information regarding status and trail conditions for all other Natural Areas, visit: fcgov.com/NaturalAreas or to report accidents online, visit: https://www.fcgov.com/police/accidents