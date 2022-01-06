Fort Collins Weather Forecast: I Told You More Snow Was on the Way!

Jonson Kuhn | North Forty News
January 5, 2022 (5 pm):
Currently, 8 degrees, the high is 4 degrees and the low doesn’t even exist! Wind gusts up to 4MPH. Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 4. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow will accumulate 3 to 5 inches. US 287 CLOSED from Ted’s Place to Wyoming border. Check local businesses as some are closing early this evening. You’re advised to stay home and order DoorDash…or maybe just cook what you already have on hand.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|6
|11
|26
|2
|Berthoud
|2
|16
|28
|5
|Fort Collins
|4
|8
|4
|—
|Greeley
|0
|12
|28
|3
|Laporte
|0
|10
|30
|5
|Livermore
|2
|13
|29
|6
|Loveland
|0
|14
|28
|6
|Red Feather Lakes
|7
|25
|26
|12
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|4
|12
|30
|17
|Wellington
|0
|13
|27
|4
|Windsor
|1
|13
|28
|5
|*As of December January 5, 2022 5:00 pm
