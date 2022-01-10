Today’s Weather: 1/10/22

January 10, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0
Today 
5% / in

Lots of sunshine! Winds will be light and variable.

Tonight
5% / 0 in

Clear to partly cloudy. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 3 10 38 15
Berthoud 0 12 40 17
Fort Collins 0 14 41 22
Greeley 0 9 37 11
Laporte 0 10 45 28
Livermore 9 30 44 29
Loveland 1 12 38 18
Red Feather Lakes 0 17 40 28
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 7 23 45 31
Wellington 0 17 40 22
Windsor 0 23 38 16
*As of December January 10, 2022 7:30am

