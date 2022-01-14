Today’s Weather: 1/14/22

Variable clouds with snow showers that will mix with rain showers later. Morning high of 44F with temps falling to near freezing. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low Ault 7 38 39 14 Berthoud 11 43 43 16 Fort Collins 7 42 44 18 Greeley 9 41 40 15 Laporte 7 43 43 18 Livermore 13 35 36 19 Loveland 14 43 42 17 Red Feather Lakes 3 25 29 12 Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 15 36 32 15 Wellington 16 40 40 17 Windsor 0 23 41 16 *As of December January 14, 2022 8:00am