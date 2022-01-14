Today’s Weather: 1/14/22

Today
Variable clouds with snow showers that will mix with rain showers later. Morning high of 44F with temps falling to near freezing. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Tonight
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|7
|38
|39
|14
|Berthoud
|11
|43
|43
|16
|Fort Collins
|7
|42
|44
|18
|Greeley
|9
|41
|40
|15
|Laporte
|7
|43
|43
|18
|Livermore
|13
|35
|36
|19
|Loveland
|14
|43
|42
|17
|Red Feather Lakes
|3
|25
|29
|12
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|15
|36
|32
|15
|Wellington
|16
|40
|40
|17
|Windsor
|0
|23
|41
|16
|*As of December January 14, 2022 8:00am
