Today’s Weather: 1/14/22

Today 
69% / 0.06 in

Variable clouds with snow showers that will mix with rain showers later. Morning high of 44F with temps falling to near freezing. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight
3% / 0 in

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 7 38 39 14
Berthoud 11 43 43 16
Fort Collins 7 42 44 18
Greeley 9 41 40 15
Laporte 7 43 43 18
Livermore 13 35 36 19
Loveland 14 43 42 17
Red Feather Lakes 3 25 29 12
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 15 36 32 15
Wellington 16 40 40 17
Windsor 0 23 41 16
*As of December January 14, 2022 8:00am

