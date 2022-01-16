Today’s Weather: 1/16/22

January 16, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0
Today 
2% / in

Sun and clouds mixed. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.0

Tonight
4% / 0 in

Clear skies. Winds light and variable.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 11 33 44 20
Berthoud 0 22 48 24
Fort Collins 5 23 46 24
Greeley 0 21 45 17
Laporte 0 24 47 27
Livermore 11 41 45 27
Loveland 2 23 45 25
Red Feather Lakes 2 31 38 27
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 6 31 42 30
Wellington 0 33 44 24
Windsor 1 20 45 21
*As of December January 16, 2022 7:45am

