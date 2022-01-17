Today’s Weather: 1/17/22

Today 
2% / in

Sun and clouds mixed. Winds light and variable.

Tonight  

3% / 0 in

A few clouds. Winds light and variable.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 7 21 47 25
Berthoud 0 19 52 30
Fort Collins 3 22 48 31
Greeley 0 20 47 22
Laporte 0 22 49 32
Livermore 10 43 38 26
Loveland 4 20 49 28
Red Feather Lakes 2 36 41 29
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 12 41 44 32
Wellington 0 29 48 31
Windsor 2 18 48 27
*As of December January 17, 2022 7:50am

