Today’s Weather: 1/18/22

January 18, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0
Today 
2% / in

Partly to mostly cloudy. Winds light and variable.

Tonight
44% / 0.1 in

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional snow showers overnight. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 0 31 49 24
Berthoud 0 31 50 25
Fort Collins 2 31 49 26
Greeley 2 29 48 24
Laporte 0 36 49 26
Livermore 16 40 34 14
Loveland 3 30 50 26
Red Feather Lakes 1 31 36 14
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 14 43 41 19
Wellington 3 41 50 25
Windsor 0 28 49 25
*As of December January 18, 2022 7:25am

