Today’s Weather: 1/19/22

Intermittent snow showers, especially early. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Tonight
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Winds light and variable.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|6
|23
|25
|12
|Berthoud
|0
|24
|28
|15
|Fort Collins
|5
|24
|28
|15
|Greeley
|2
|24
|26
|11
|Laporte
|3
|25
|27
|14
|Livermore
|7
|20
|20
|11
|Loveland
|5
|24
|28
|15
|Red Feather Lakes
|0
|17
|21
|13
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|8
|20
|25
|14
|Wellington
|9
|23
|26
|14
|Windsor
|3
|25
|27
|14
|*As of December January 19, 2022 7:50am
Did you like what you just read?
Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.Click to Donate
Be the first to comment