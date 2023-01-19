Today’s Weather: 1/19/23

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be partly cloudy. High 33F. Winds light and variable. Tonight we’ll see considerable cloudiness. Low 17F. Winds light and variable.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|4
|33
|28
|12
|Berthoud
|0
|22
|31
|15
|Fort Collins
|5
|30
|33
|16
|Greeley
|1
|27
|28
|9
|Laporte
|2
|29
|33
|18
|Livermore
|1
|32
|31
|17
|Loveland
|1
|32
|32
|16
|Red Feather Lakes
|9
|30
|30
|10
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|8
|33
|33
|18
|Wellington
|0
|33
|31
|17
|Windsor
|0
|43
|31
|14
|*As of January 19, 2023 10:00am
Did you like what you just read?
Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.Click to Donate
Be the first to comment