Today’s Weather: 1/19/23

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be partly cloudy. High 33F. Winds light and variable. Tonight we’ll see considerable cloudiness. Low 17F. Winds light and variable.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 4 33 28 12
Berthoud 0 22 31 15
Fort Collins 5 30 33 16
Greeley 1 27 28 9
Laporte 2 29 33 18
Livermore 1 32 31 17
Loveland 1 32 32 16
Red Feather Lakes 9 30 30 10
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 8 33 33 18
Wellington 0 33 31 17
Windsor 0 43 31 14
January 19, 2023 10:00am

