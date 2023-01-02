Today’s Weather: 1/2/23

January 2, 2023 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado and happy New Year! Today will be cloudy with snow showers developing this afternoon. High near 30F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. We’ll see snow showers into this evening and becoming partly cloudy later. Low 16F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 7 29 29 15
Berthoud 0 28 31 15
Fort Collins 3 26 30 16
Greeley 2 28 29 13
Laporte 1 28 30 16
Livermore 6 28 28 16
Loveland 7 28 31 15
Red Feather Lakes 0 21 21 11
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 3 22 30 16
Wellington 0 27 30 15
Windsor 2 30 30 13
*As of January 2, 2023 10:00am

