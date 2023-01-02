Today’s Weather: 1/2/23

Hello Northern Colorado and happy New Year! Today will be cloudy with snow showers developing this afternoon. High near 30F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. We’ll see snow showers into this evening and becoming partly cloudy later. Low 16F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low Ault 7 29 29 15 Berthoud 0 28 31 15 Fort Collins 3 26 30 16 Greeley 2 28 29 13 Laporte 1 28 30 16 Livermore 6 28 28 16 Loveland 7 28 31 15 Red Feather Lakes 0 21 21 11 Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 3 22 30 16 Wellington 0 27 30 15 Windsor 2 30 30 13 *As of January 2, 2023 10:00am