Today’s Weather: 1/2/23

Hello Northern Colorado and happy New Year! Today will be cloudy with snow showers developing this afternoon. High near 30F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. We’ll see snow showers into this evening and becoming partly cloudy later. Low 16F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|7
|29
|29
|15
|Berthoud
|0
|28
|31
|15
|Fort Collins
|3
|26
|30
|16
|Greeley
|2
|28
|29
|13
|Laporte
|1
|28
|30
|16
|Livermore
|6
|28
|28
|16
|Loveland
|7
|28
|31
|15
|Red Feather Lakes
|0
|21
|21
|11
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|3
|22
|30
|16
|Wellington
|0
|27
|30
|15
|Windsor
|2
|30
|30
|13
|*As of January 2, 2023 10:00am
