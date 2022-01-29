Today’s Weather: 1/29/22

January 29, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0
Today
3% / in
Tonight
3% / 0 in

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’re looking at some sunshine with partly cloudy. Winds light and variable. Tonight we’ll see partly cloudy skies with winds still light and variable.  Have a great day!

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 0 13 44 17
Berthoud 0 11 46 19
Fort Collins 1 14 45 21
Greeley 0 10 42 13
Laporte 1 13 48 25
Livermore 15 37 37 24
Loveland 2 11 45 22
Red Feather Lakes 10 35 39 24
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 4 35 43 25
Wellington 0 19 46 21
Windsor 0 7 44 17
*As of January 29, 2022 7:00am

