Today’s Weather: 1/29/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’re looking at some sunshine with partly cloudy. Winds light and variable. Tonight we’ll see partly cloudy skies with winds still light and variable. Have a great day!
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|0
|13
|44
|17
|Berthoud
|0
|11
|46
|19
|Fort Collins
|1
|14
|45
|21
|Greeley
|0
|10
|42
|13
|Laporte
|1
|13
|48
|25
|Livermore
|15
|37
|37
|24
|Loveland
|2
|11
|45
|22
|Red Feather Lakes
|10
|35
|39
|24
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|4
|35
|43
|25
|Wellington
|0
|19
|46
|21
|Windsor
|0
|7
|44
|17
|*As of January 29, 2022 7:00am
