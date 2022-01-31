Today’s Weather: 1/31/22

Today
2% / 0 in
2% / 0 in
Tonight
Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’re looking at some clouds in the morning that will give way to sunny skies for the afternoon. Average high of 40F with winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight a few passing clouds with an average low around 20F and winds from the NW at 10 to 20 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|1
|17
|46
|20
|Berthoud
|0
|21
|52
|23
|Fort Collins
|4
|17
|47
|23
|Greeley
|2
|14
|43
|17
|Laporte
|0
|18
|48
|23
|Livermore
|7
|33
|42
|11
|Loveland
|2
|19
|48
|22
|Red Feather Lakes
|1
|32
|36
|14
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|7
|33
|39
|18
|Wellington
|0
|20
|48
|23
|Windsor
|2
|13
|45
|21
|*As of December January 31, 2022 7:30am
