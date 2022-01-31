Today’s Weather: 1/31/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’re looking at some clouds in the morning that will give way to sunny skies for the afternoon. Average high of 40F with winds N at 10 to 15 mph.  Tonight a few passing clouds with an average low around 20F and winds from the NW at 10 to 20 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 1 17 46 20
Berthoud 0 21 52 23
Fort Collins 4 17 47 23
Greeley 2 14 43 17
Laporte 0 18 48 23
Livermore 7 33 42 11
Loveland 2 19 48 22
Red Feather Lakes 1 32 36 14
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 7 33 39 18
Wellington 0 20 48 23
Windsor 2 13 45 21
January 31, 2022 7:30am

