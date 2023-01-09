Today’s Weather: 1/9/23

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be mostly sunny. Morning high of 49F with temps falling to near 40. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight will bring only a few clouds with a low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|11
|46
|44
|24
|Berthoud
|0
|46
|51
|31
|Fort Collins
|5
|49
|49
|29
|Greeley
|2
|41
|44
|21
|Laporte
|3
|49
|52
|32
|Livermore
|8
|47
|51
|33
|Loveland
|8
|47
|52
|31
|Red Feather Lakes
|24
|37
|38
|31
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|16
|47
|52
|32
|Wellington
|0
|54
|53
|29
|Windsor
|2
|42
|48
|25
|*As of January 9, 2023 10:00am
Did you like what you just read?
Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.Click to Donate
Be the first to comment