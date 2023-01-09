Today’s Weather: 1/9/23

January 9, 2023 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be mostly sunny. Morning high of 49F with temps falling to near 40. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight will bring only a few clouds with a low near 30F. Winds light and variable.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 11 46 44 24
Berthoud 0 46 51 31
Fort Collins 5 49 49 29
Greeley 2 41 44 21
Laporte 3 49 52 32
Livermore 8 47 51 33
Loveland 8 47 52 31
Red Feather Lakes 24 37 38 31
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 16 47 52 32
Wellington 0 54 53 29
Windsor 2 42 48 25
*As of January 9, 2023 10:00am

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.

Click to Donate

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply