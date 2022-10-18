Today’s Weather: 10/18/22

October 18, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll have plentiful sunshine. High around 70F. Winds light and variable. Tonight we’ll see clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 4 59 69 32
Berthoud 2 57 70 36
Fort Collins 0 53 70 36
Greeley 0 57 69 31
Laporte 1 59 70 43
Livermore 0 55 69 39
Loveland 4 61 69 38
Red Feather Lakes 1 52 58 38
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 1 56 69 41
Wellington 0 59 70 37
Windsor 0 50 69 34
*As of October 18, 2022 10:00am

