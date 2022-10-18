Today’s Weather: 10/18/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll have plentiful sunshine. High around 70F. Winds light and variable. Tonight we’ll see clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|4
|59
|69
|32
|Berthoud
|2
|57
|70
|36
|Fort Collins
|0
|53
|70
|36
|Greeley
|0
|57
|69
|31
|Laporte
|1
|59
|70
|43
|Livermore
|0
|55
|69
|39
|Loveland
|4
|61
|69
|38
|Red Feather Lakes
|1
|52
|58
|38
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|1
|56
|69
|41
|Wellington
|0
|59
|70
|37
|Windsor
|0
|50
|69
|34
|*As of October 18, 2022 10:00am
