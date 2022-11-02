Today’s Weather: 11/2/22

November 2, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see abundant sunshine. High near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 4 55 69 34
Berthoud 0 50 71 36
Fort Collins 5 48 70 37
Greeley 3 50 70 33
Laporte 3 55 68 36
Livermore 7 49 66 34
Loveland 1 48 70 37
Red Feather Lakes 8 42 53 34
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 7 50 68 36
Wellington 0 53 69 35
Windsor 0 46 71 35
*As of November 2, 2022 9:00am

