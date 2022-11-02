Today’s Weather: 11/2/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see abundant sunshine. High near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|4
|55
|69
|34
|Berthoud
|0
|50
|71
|36
|Fort Collins
|5
|48
|70
|37
|Greeley
|3
|50
|70
|33
|Laporte
|3
|55
|68
|36
|Livermore
|7
|49
|66
|34
|Loveland
|1
|48
|70
|37
|Red Feather Lakes
|8
|42
|53
|34
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|7
|50
|68
|36
|Wellington
|0
|53
|69
|35
|Windsor
|0
|46
|71
|35
|*As of November 2, 2022 9:00am
