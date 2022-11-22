Today’s Weather: 11/22/22

November 22, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll have plentiful sunshine. High 47F. Winds light and variable. Tonight will be mostly clear. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 4 38 49 17
Berthoud 0 37 50 23
Fort Collins 0 31 47 24
Greeley 2 35 49 15
Laporte 1 38 47 25
Livermore 4 31 46 25
Loveland 4 31 49 24
Red Feather Lakes 6 34 43 26
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 4 31 47 25
Wellington 0 35 46 21
Windsor 0 27 48 19
*As of November 22, 2022 9:00am

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.

Click to Donate

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply