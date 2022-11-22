Today’s Weather: 11/22/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll have plentiful sunshine. High 47F. Winds light and variable. Tonight will be mostly clear. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|4
|38
|49
|17
|Berthoud
|0
|37
|50
|23
|Fort Collins
|0
|31
|47
|24
|Greeley
|2
|35
|49
|15
|Laporte
|1
|38
|47
|25
|Livermore
|4
|31
|46
|25
|Loveland
|4
|31
|49
|24
|Red Feather Lakes
|6
|34
|43
|26
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|4
|31
|47
|25
|Wellington
|0
|35
|46
|21
|Windsor
|0
|27
|48
|19
|*As of November 22, 2022 9:00am
