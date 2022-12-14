Today’s Weather: 12/14/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be cloudy early with peeks of sunshine expected late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 38F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Tonight we’ll see a few passing clouds. Low 24F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|27
|34
|35
|20
|Berthoud
|0
|27
|42
|17
|Fort Collins
|8
|35
|38
|24
|Greeley
|6
|35
|37
|17
|Laporte
|7
|36
|35
|23
|Livermore
|11
|28
|31
|20
|Loveland
|11
|28
|41
|20
|Red Feather Lakes
|22
|17
|20
|11
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|26
|28
|35
|23
|Wellington
|21
|33
|35
|23
|Windsor
|6
|36
|39
|21
|*As of December 14, 2022 10:00am
Did you like what you just read?
Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.Click to Donate
Be the first to comment