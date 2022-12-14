Today’s Weather: 12/14/22

December 14, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be cloudy early with peeks of sunshine expected late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 38F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Tonight we’ll  see a few passing clouds. Low 24F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 27 34 35 20
Berthoud 0 27 42 17
Fort Collins 8 35 38 24
Greeley 6 35 37 17
Laporte 7 36 35 23
Livermore 11 28 31 20
Loveland 11 28 41 20
Red Feather Lakes 22 17 20 11
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 26 28 35 23
Wellington 21 33 35 23
Windsor 6 36 39 21
*As of December 14, 2022 10:00am

