Today’s Weather: 12/22/22

December 22, 2022

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see partly cloudy skies with a high of 7F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low of -11F. Winds light and variable.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 7 -8 7 -14
Berthoud 0 -11 6 -13
Fort Collins 6 -8 7 -12
Greeley 6 -10 7 -15
Laporte 2 -2 7 -10
Livermore 11 -10 7 -11
Loveland 11 -10 6 -12
Red Feather Lakes 15 -2 2 -1
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 10 -6 7 -10
Wellington 3 -6 8 -11
Windsor 2 -6 6 -15
*As of December 22, 2022 10:00am

