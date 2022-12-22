Today’s Weather: 12/22/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see partly cloudy skies with a high of 7F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low of -11F. Winds light and variable.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|7
|-8
|7
|-14
|Berthoud
|0
|-11
|6
|-13
|Fort Collins
|6
|-8
|7
|-12
|Greeley
|6
|-10
|7
|-15
|Laporte
|2
|-2
|7
|-10
|Livermore
|11
|-10
|7
|-11
|Loveland
|11
|-10
|6
|-12
|Red Feather Lakes
|15
|-2
|2
|-1
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|10
|-6
|7
|-10
|Wellington
|3
|-6
|8
|-11
|Windsor
|2
|-6
|6
|-15
|*As of December 22, 2022 10:00am
