Today’s Weather: 12/29/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll have abundant sunshine with a high of 36F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy with a low of 17F. Winds light and variable.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|9
|43
|36
|13
|Berthoud
|0
|32
|36
|14
|Fort Collins
|6
|34
|36
|17
|Greeley
|2
|36
|36
|9
|Laporte
|3
|36
|36
|19
|Livermore
|0
|30
|35
|19
|Loveland
|0
|30
|36
|15
|Red Feather Lakes
|27
|22
|25
|17
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|17
|31
|36
|19
|Wellington
|1
|38
|38
|18
|Windsor
|2
|38
|34
|13
|*As of December 29, 2022 10:00am
