Today’s Weather: 12/29/22

December 29, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll have abundant sunshine with a high of 36F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy with a low of 17F. Winds light and variable.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 9 43 36 13
Berthoud 0 32 36 14
Fort Collins 6 34 36 17
Greeley 2 36 36 9
Laporte 3 36 36 19
Livermore 0 30 35 19
Loveland 0 30 36 15
Red Feather Lakes 27 22 25 17
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 17 31 36 19
Wellington 1 38 38 18
Windsor 2 38 34 13
*As of December 29, 2022 10:00am

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.

Click to Donate

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply