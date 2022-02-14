Today’s Weather: 2/14/22

February 14, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll have sunshine to start, then a few afternoon clouds. High 51F. Winds light and variable. Tonight we’ll see some clouds, but that’s about it. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 4 22 50 24
Berthoud 0 22 52 26
Fort Collins 0 23 51 27
Greeley 1 23 50 22
Laporte 0 21 51 29
Livermore 1 34 38 27
Loveland 2 23 52 27
Red Feather Lakes 16 33 40 29
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 5 27 44 32
Wellington 0 22 52 27
Windsor 0 20 51 25
*As of February 14, 2022 7:25am

