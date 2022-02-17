Today’s Weather: 2/17/22

February 17, 2022

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’re looking at fog early on and then it becomes sunny this afternoon. High near 35F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight partly cloudy with an average low around 18F. Winds light and variable.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 0 6 33 18
Berthoud 0 10 36 17
Fort Collins 0 10 35 18
Greeley 0 12 34 14
Laporte 0 3 35 21
Livermore 0 3 22 16
Loveland 3 14 35 19
Red Feather Lakes 0 8 25 18
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 4 -1 29 21
Wellington 0 7 34 20
Windsor 0 8 36 17
*As of February 17, 2022 7:15am

