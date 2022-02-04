Today’s Weather: 2/4/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today look forward to abundant sunshine with an average high around 35F. As always, winds light and variable. Tonight we’re looking at clear to partly cloudy skies with an average low around 15F, and winds light and variable.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 5 -1 31 9
Berthoud 0 1 38 17
Fort Collins 1 2 36 16
Greeley 4 -8 33 5
Laporte 0 3 36 20
Livermore 7 17 28 21
Loveland 0 3 37 17
Red Feather Lakes 5 18 31 23
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 4 11 34 26
Wellington 6 6 34 16
Windsor 1 -3 35 11
*As of February 4, 2022 7:45am

