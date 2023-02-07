Today’s Weather: 2/7/23

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be sunny with a high of 41F. Winds light and variable. Tonight we’ll see clear skies with a low of 23F. Winds light and variable.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|5
|43
|41
|17
|Berthoud
|0
|37
|43
|23
|Fort Collins
|5
|39
|41
|23
|Greeley
|1
|37
|40
|14
|Laporte
|1
|41
|43
|24
|Livermore
|0
|36
|39
|21
|Loveland
|0
|36
|41
|22
|Red Feather Lakes
|7
|35
|35
|18
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|13
|38
|43
|24
|Wellington
|0
|42
|44
|23
|Windsor
|2
|38
|40
|18
|*As of February 7, 2023 10:00am
