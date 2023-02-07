Today’s Weather: 2/7/23

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be sunny with a high of 41F. Winds light and variable. Tonight we’ll see clear skies with a low of 23F. Winds light and variable.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 5 43 41 17
Berthoud 0 37 43 23
Fort Collins 5 39 41 23
Greeley 1 37 40 14
Laporte 1 41 43 24
Livermore 0 36 39 21
Loveland 0 36 41 22
Red Feather Lakes 7 35 35 18
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 13 38 43 24
Wellington 0 42 44 23
Windsor 2 38 40 18
*As of February 7, 2023 10:00am

