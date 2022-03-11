Today’s Weather: 3/11/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see plenty of sunshine with an average high around 36F with winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy skies with an average low around 17F and winds light and variable.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|7
|4
|35
|14
|Berthoud
|0
|5
|38
|18
|Fort Collins
|3
|5
|36
|17
|Greeley
|0
|5
|37
|14
|Laporte
|0
|3
|36
|20
|Livermore
|15
|13
|19
|14
|Loveland
|2
|8
|38
|19
|Red Feather Lakes
|15
|7
|20
|15
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|6
|3
|20
|14
|Wellington
|0
|5
|35
|18
|Windsor
|0
|3
|38
|17
|*As of March 11, 2022 7:30am
