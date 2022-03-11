Today’s Weather: 3/11/22

March 11, 2022

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see plenty of sunshine with an average high around 36F with winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy skies with an average low around 17F and winds light and variable.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 7 4 35 14
Berthoud 0 5 38 18
Fort Collins 3 5 36 17
Greeley 0 5 37 14
Laporte 0 3 36 20
Livermore 15 13 19 14
Loveland 2 8 38 19
Red Feather Lakes 15 7 20 15
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 6 3 20 14
Wellington 0 5 35 18
Windsor 0 3 38 17
*As of March 11, 2022 7:30am

