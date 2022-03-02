Today’s Weather: 3/2/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see plenty of sunshine with a little bit of clouds mixed in. Average high around 66F with winds light and variable. Tonight will be mostly clear with an average low around 34F with winds light and variable.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|3
|43
|67
|32
|Berthoud
|2
|40
|67
|35
|Fort Collins
|4
|41
|66
|34
|Greeley
|0
|39
|67
|31
|Laporte
|2
|46
|65
|36
|Livermore
|2
|43
|50
|33
|Loveland
|3
|41
|67
|36
|Red Feather Lakes
|1
|40
|53
|35
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|13
|50
|57
|37
|Wellington
|0
|48
|66
|34
|Windsor
|2
|38
|67
|32
|*As of March 2, 2022 8:00am
