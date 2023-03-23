Today’s Weather: 3/23/23

March 23, 2023 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Support Northern Colorado Journalism

Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you.

Click to Donate

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be overcast with a high of 49F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we’ll see some cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 27F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 10 50 50 26
Berthoud 0 48 50 26
Fort Collins 2 46 49 27
Greeley 7 51 53 26
Laporte 7 46 47 27
Livermore 7 48 44 24
Loveland 7 48 51 28
Red Feather Lakes 11 34 34 18
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 11 38 46 27
Wellington 0 47 48 25
Windsor 2 55 51 27
*As of March 23, 2023 11:00am

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply