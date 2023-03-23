Today’s Weather: 3/23/23

Support Northern Colorado Journalism
Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be overcast with a high of 49F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we’ll see some cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 27F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|10
|50
|50
|26
|Berthoud
|0
|48
|50
|26
|Fort Collins
|2
|46
|49
|27
|Greeley
|7
|51
|53
|26
|Laporte
|7
|46
|47
|27
|Livermore
|7
|48
|44
|24
|Loveland
|7
|48
|51
|28
|Red Feather Lakes
|11
|34
|34
|18
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|11
|38
|46
|27
|Wellington
|0
|47
|48
|25
|Windsor
|2
|55
|51
|27
|*As of March 23, 2023 11:00am
