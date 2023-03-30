Today’s Weather: 3/30/23

March 30, 2023 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Support Northern Colorado Journalism

Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you.

Click to Donate

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be cloudy early with peeks of sunshine expected late. High 58F. Winds ESE at less than 5 mph, becoming WSW and increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Tonight we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 5 37 56 31
Berthoud 0 35 62 33
Fort Collins 5 34 58 34
Greeley 5 39 60 30
Laporte 3 40 58 34
Livermore 1 37 55 32
Loveland 1 37 62 35
Red Feather Lakes 14 44 45 20
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 11 52 57 34
Wellington 0 32 56 34
Windsor 2 33 59 32
*As of March 30, 2023 10:00am

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply