Today’s Weather: 3/30/23

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be cloudy early with peeks of sunshine expected late. High 58F. Winds ESE at less than 5 mph, becoming WSW and increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Tonight we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|5
|37
|56
|31
|Berthoud
|0
|35
|62
|33
|Fort Collins
|5
|34
|58
|34
|Greeley
|5
|39
|60
|30
|Laporte
|3
|40
|58
|34
|Livermore
|1
|37
|55
|32
|Loveland
|1
|37
|62
|35
|Red Feather Lakes
|14
|44
|45
|20
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|11
|52
|57
|34
|Wellington
|0
|32
|56
|34
|Windsor
|2
|33
|59
|32
|*As of March 30, 2023 10:00am
