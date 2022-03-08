Today’s Weather: 3/8/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’re looking at a mix of clouds and sun with an average high around 41F and winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we’ll see partly cloudy skies early that will give way to cloudy skies late in the day with a few flurries or snow showers possible. Average low around 16F with winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low Ault 2 19 38 16 Berthoud 0 22 42 19 Fort Collins 1 19 41 16 Greeley 2 21 40 19 Laporte 0 23 40 15 Livermore 17 19 22 4 Loveland 0 25 41 18 Red Feather Lakes 17 12 25 7 Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 15 21 28 11 Wellington 0 21 39 14 Windsor 0 19 41 18 *As of March 8, 2022 7:50am