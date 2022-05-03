Today’s Weather: 5/3/22

May 3, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers this afternoon. High 61F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tonight will have steady rain throughout this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 39F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 10 35 64 38
Berthoud 2 35 61 39
Fort Collins 3 35 61 39
Greeley 1 37 65 39
Laporte 6 36 60 39
Livermore 3 32 49 26
Loveland 4 35 61 40
Red Feather Lakes 0 32 51 28
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 7 36 54 32
Wellington 0 35 61 38
Windsor 0 38 64 40
*As of May 3, 2022 7:50am

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.

Click to Donate

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply