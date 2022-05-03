Today’s Weather: 5/3/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers this afternoon. High 61F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tonight will have steady rain throughout this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 39F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|10
|35
|64
|38
|Berthoud
|2
|35
|61
|39
|Fort Collins
|3
|35
|61
|39
|Greeley
|1
|37
|65
|39
|Laporte
|6
|36
|60
|39
|Livermore
|3
|32
|49
|26
|Loveland
|4
|35
|61
|40
|Red Feather Lakes
|0
|32
|51
|28
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|7
|36
|54
|32
|Wellington
|0
|35
|61
|38
|Windsor
|0
|38
|64
|40
|*As of May 3, 2022 7:50am
Did you like what you just read?
Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.Click to Donate
Be the first to comment