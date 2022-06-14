Today’s Weather: 6/14/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see rain showers early, then sunny by the afternoon. High 83F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tonight will be mainly clear. Low around 50F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 0 54 83 47
Berthoud 2 57 84 49
Fort Collins 2 54 83 50
Greeley 1 55 85 48
Laporte 0 49 81 48
Livermore 14 58 76 45
Loveland 0 54 83 49
Red Feather Lakes 13 42 61 41
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 4 49 81 48
Wellington 0 55 81 47
Windsor 0 55 85 49
*As of June 14, 2022 6:45am

