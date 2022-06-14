Today’s Weather: 6/14/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see rain showers early, then sunny by the afternoon. High 83F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tonight will be mainly clear. Low around 50F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|0
|54
|83
|47
|Berthoud
|2
|57
|84
|49
|Fort Collins
|2
|54
|83
|50
|Greeley
|1
|55
|85
|48
|Laporte
|0
|49
|81
|48
|Livermore
|14
|58
|76
|45
|Loveland
|0
|54
|83
|49
|Red Feather Lakes
|13
|42
|61
|41
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|4
|49
|81
|48
|Wellington
|0
|55
|81
|47
|Windsor
|0
|55
|85
|49
|*As of June 14, 2022 6:45am
