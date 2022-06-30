Today’s Weather: 6/30/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see mixed clouds and sun in the morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 84F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tonight we’ll have scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 58F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|5
|62
|85
|56
|Berthoud
|2
|66
|85
|57
|Fort Collins
|5
|63
|84
|57
|Greeley
|0
|63
|86
|58
|Laporte
|0
|64
|83
|57
|Livermore
|7
|64
|79
|54
|Loveland
|4
|67
|85
|58
|Red Feather Lakes
|17
|53
|68
|47
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|22
|69
|83
|57
|Wellington
|8
|69
|83
|56
|Windsor
|1
|63
|86
|57
|*As of June 30, 2022 7:00am
