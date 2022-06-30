Today’s Weather: 6/30/22

June 30, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see mixed clouds and sun in the morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 84F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tonight we’ll have scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 58F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 5 62 85 56
Berthoud 2 66 85 57
Fort Collins 5 63 84 57
Greeley 0 63 86 58
Laporte 0 64 83 57
Livermore 7 64 79 54
Loveland 4 67 85 58
Red Feather Lakes 17 53 68 47
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 22 69 83 57
Wellington 8 69 83 56
Windsor 1 63 86 57
*As of June 30, 2022 7:00am

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.

Click to Donate

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply