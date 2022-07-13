Today’s Weather: 7/13/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see some sunshine with a thunderstorm or two possible this afternoon. High 96F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Tonight we’ll have cloudy skies into the evening that will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 0 71 97 63
Berthoud 0 67 97 64
Fort Collins 0 65 97 64
Greeley 0 66 99 62
Laporte 1 68 95 65
Livermore 2 66 92 63
Loveland 3 72 97 64
Red Feather Lakes 5 71 80 59
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 4 70 95 68
Wellington 0 70 95 64
Windsor 0 66 98 62
*As of July 13, 2022 7:45am

