Today’s Weather: 7/13/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see some sunshine with a thunderstorm or two possible this afternoon. High 96F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Tonight we’ll have cloudy skies into the evening that will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|0
|71
|97
|63
|Berthoud
|0
|67
|97
|64
|Fort Collins
|0
|65
|97
|64
|Greeley
|0
|66
|99
|62
|Laporte
|1
|68
|95
|65
|Livermore
|2
|66
|92
|63
|Loveland
|3
|72
|97
|64
|Red Feather Lakes
|5
|71
|80
|59
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|4
|70
|95
|68
|Wellington
|0
|70
|95
|64
|Windsor
|0
|66
|98
|62
|*As of July 13, 2022 7:45am
