Today’s Weather: 7/25/22

Hello Norther Colorado! Today we’ll see sunshine and clouds mixed. High 93F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight we’ll have some clouds. Low 64F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|4
|61
|90
|61
|Berthoud
|2
|64
|92
|63
|Fort Collins
|3
|61
|93
|64
|Greeley
|0
|63
|91
|63
|Laporte
|1
|62
|92
|64
|Livermore
|1
|64
|90
|59
|Loveland
|2
|66
|93
|64
|Red Feather Lakes
|3
|61
|79
|55
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|5
|57
|92
|64
|Wellington
|0
|61
|92
|62
|Windsor
|0
|63
|93
|62
|*As of July 25, 2022 7:45am
