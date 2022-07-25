Today’s Weather: 7/25/22

July 25, 2022

Hello Norther Colorado! Today we’ll see sunshine and clouds mixed. High 93F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight we’ll have some clouds. Low 64F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 4 61 90 61
Berthoud 2 64 92 63
Fort Collins 3 61 93 64
Greeley 0 63 91 63
Laporte 1 62 92 64
Livermore 1 64 90 59
Loveland 2 66 93 64
Red Feather Lakes 3 61 79 55
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 5 57 92 64
Wellington 0 61 92 62
Windsor 0 63 93 62
*As of July 25, 2022 7:45am

