Today’s Weather: 8/12/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be sunny to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 96F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight will be mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|6
|74
|96
|63
|Berthoud
|0
|70
|96
|64
|Fort Collins
|2
|74
|96
|66
|Greeley
|0
|71
|97
|64
|Laporte
|1
|76
|95
|65
|Livermore
|6
|73
|91
|61
|Loveland
|3
|75
|96
|66
|Red Feather Lakes
|1
|66
|78
|54
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|11
|86
|94
|66
|Wellington
|0
|74
|94
|63
|Windsor
|2
|72
|97
|64
|*As of August 12, 2022 7:55am
