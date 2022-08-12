Today’s Weather: 8/12/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be sunny to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 96F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight will be mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low Ault 6 74 96 63 Berthoud 0 70 96 64 Fort Collins 2 74 96 66 Greeley 0 71 97 64 Laporte 1 76 95 65 Livermore 6 73 91 61 Loveland 3 75 96 66 Red Feather Lakes 1 66 78 54 Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 11 86 94 66 Wellington 0 74 94 63 Windsor 2 72 97 64 *As of August 12, 2022 7:55am