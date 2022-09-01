Today’s Weather: 9/1/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be sunny to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 95F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we’ll see some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|4
|56
|94
|57
|Berthoud
|0
|58
|95
|59
|Fort Collins
|0
|56
|95
|61
|Greeley
|0
|56
|96
|56
|Laporte
|1
|62
|94
|66
|Livermore
|1
|61
|91
|61
|Loveland
|0
|64
|95
|60
|Red Feather Lakes
|0
|62
|79
|55
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|8
|65
|94
|66
|Wellington
|0
|59
|94
|61
|Windsor
|2
|58
|96
|59
|*As of September 1, 2022 7:45am
Did you like what you just read?
Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.Click to Donate
Be the first to comment