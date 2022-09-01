Today’s Weather: 9/1/22

September 1, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be sunny to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 95F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we’ll see some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 4 56 94 57
Berthoud 0 58 95 59
Fort Collins 0 56 95 61
Greeley 0 56 96 56
Laporte 1 62 94 66
Livermore 1 61 91 61
Loveland 0 64 95 60
Red Feather Lakes 0 62 79 55
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 8 65 94 66
Wellington 0 59 94 61
Windsor 2 58 96 59
*As of September 1, 2022 7:45am

