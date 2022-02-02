Today’s Weather: Just Stay Home

Hello Northern Colorado! In case you didn’t notice, we had a snow storm! Hope you’re all staying warm and staying home if you can! Some business and schools are closed, so check online before heading out the door. Today we’ll have occasional snow showers throughout the day, roads are icy, so take your time! Average high near 15F with winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snowfall around one inch. Snow showers will proceed into this evening before becoming partly cloudy later into the night. Average low -7F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low Ault 6 9 14 -8 Berthoud 0 9 17 -7 Fort Collins 0 9 15 -6 Greeley 3 11 14 -8 Laporte 0 7 15 -7 Livermore 0 0 1 -12 Loveland 3 10 16 -7 Red Feather Lakes 0 -9 4 -11 Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 5 3 8 -7 Wellington 0 6 14 -8 Windsor 0 10 15 -7 *As of February 2, 2022 7:30am