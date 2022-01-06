Today’s Weather: Prediction is COLD!

January 6, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0
72% / 0.9 in

Today: It’s going to be mostly cloudy with snow showers slightly lingering around into the morning. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall predicted to be around one inch.

6% / 0 in

Tonight: Some clouds. Winds will be lighter and vary.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 0 1 12 3
Berthoud 0 0 17 7
Fort Collins 0 1 17 12
Greeley 0 2 14 2
Laporte 1 2 21 19
Livermore 0 -1 37 32
Loveland 0 0 15 8
Red Feather Lakes 11 27 25 23
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 4 -2 39 36
Wellington 0 0 15 9
Windsor 0 2 15 6
*As of December January 6, 2022 7:30am

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.

Click to Donate

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply