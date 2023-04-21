Support Northern Colorado Journalism
Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you.Click to Donate
This year Northern Colorado Intertribal Powwow Association (NCIPA) is hosting its 29th Annual Spring Contest Powwow and Indian Art Market.
NCIPA is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization in Fort Collins. Our biggest event every year is our powwow. The 29th Annual Spring Contest Powwow and Indian Art Market will be held on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, April 21-23, at the Northside Aztlan Community Center in Fort Collins.
People come from all over Northern Colorado and beyond to attend.
The powwow is open to the public and “provides opportunities throughout the weekend for the public to experience the Native American cultures through the Children’s Activity Center, authentic Native American food, arts & crafts vendors, social dances, and music, dancing and singing during the intertribal dancing.”
This year’s theme is “Keeping Our Traditions Alive.”
Enjoy the following:
- Dancing for the public – The public is welcome to participate in dancing during intertribal dancing (contest dancing is just for contestants). This is an invitation to the public to be a part of the fun at the powwow and not just a spectator.
- Shopping – The powwow’s Indian Art Market offers many vendors for the public to enjoy. Their sale items include authentic Native American textiles, beadwork, handiwork, designs, hand-made and/or Native American-made arts and crafts, etc. There are many unique items one cannot find in any store.
- Eating – The concession offers authentic, fresh “made on the spot” Navajo frybread and Navajo tacos, among other dishes. The Morgan Family, Navajo/Zuni, hand-make frybread and have been doing the concessions at NCIPA’s powwows and fundraisers for many years.
- In appreciation for being NCIPA’s Honored Group in 2022-2023, CSU’s Native American Cultural Center is sponsoring an Encouragement Dance contest for current Native American college students or recent high school graduates in full regalia.
- Patrese Atine, Navajo, recently hired as CSU’s Assistant Vice President for Indigenous and Native American Affairs, will be introduced to the community on Saturday afternoon.
- NCIPA is honored to have Northern Drum, Meskwaki Nation, IA, and Southern Drum, Bad Company, OK, as its hosts; along with invited drum groups Red Spirit from Fort Duchesne, UT, and Yellow Jacket from Ignacio, CO.
NCIPA website: http://ncipa.weebly.
Be the first to comment