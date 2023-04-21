Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

This year Northern Colorado Intertribal Powwow Association (NCIPA) is hosting its 29th Annual Spring Contest Powwow and Indian Art Market.

NCIPA is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization in Fort Collins. Our biggest event every year is our powwow. The 29th Annual Spring Contest Powwow and Indian Art Market will be held on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, April 21-23, at the Northside Aztlan Community Center in Fort Collins.

People come from all over Northern Colorado and beyond to attend.

The powwow is open to the public and “provides opportunities throughout the weekend for the public to experience the Native American cultures through the Children’s Activity Center, authentic Native American food, arts & crafts vendors, social dances, and music, dancing and singing during the intertribal dancing.”

This year’s theme is “Keeping Our Traditions Alive.”

Enjoy the following: