Colorado A Top Five State For Beer Lovers

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

By Mark Keast

Our relationship with beer goes back 5,000 years, so why not have a national day that celebrates it? There are many reasons for this love affair. There’s the social aspect of beer. It’s the ideal beverage for gatherings with friends and family, over a backyard barbecue, for example. Or maybe it’s having a beer at a pub with a few buddies after work. Or enjoying a cold one at Coors Field on a hot summer day rooting for the Rockies across .

It could be a light, refreshing lager, or a more robust stout. There is plenty of variety and flavors. Like wine enthusiasts, beer enthusiasts with more sophisticated palates enjoy exploring different breweries, trying and discussing the different flavors and aromas, and nuances, with peers.

One of the big developments over the past decade or so has been the rise of craft breweries across the country, taking on the big monolithic breweries like Anheuser-Busch, Molson Coors, Heineken USA and Pabst Brewing Co.

With craft breweries, people like the smaller, boutique experience, the focus on locally sourced ingredients, the high-quality ingredients, and unique brewing techniques. Plus since many are small, independently owned businesses, people just want to support the “little guy” – it feels more meaningful.

With National Beer Day arriving on April 7, we decided to take a break from and look at the best states to celebrate in if you are a big fan of beer. When it comes to determining the best, we looked at quality, quantity, and affordability.

Best States For Beer Lovers