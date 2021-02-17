6 Practical Fashion Accessories Every Man Should Have

They say clothes make the man, but sometimes it’s the accessories that help bring the entire outfit and wardrobe together. Dressing for success isn’t just a blanket statement that people use to justify buying a nice suit. It’s a psychological phenomenon that dressing better will help you feel more confident and prepared.

Adding to that statement should be the understanding of how accessories play a big role in a man’s style. Choosing the right accessories for a man is just as important as that striking dress jacket, so here are 6 practical fashion accessories every man can’t do without.

1. A Good Wallet

Subtlety is key, and a wallet is definitely subtle. You might not think that a good wallet will be an important accessory, but the right men’s leather bifold wallet is a sneaky addition to an outfit. Not only is it practical, but the right leather craftsmanship shows particular attention to detail. Some might not notice the wallet, but people who truly love the style and cater their look will definitely appreciate your eye for subtle accessories such as this one.

2. A Reliable Tie

Your tie is one of the first things people will notice about your jacket in a less than subtle way. Before they pay close attention to the cut, the length, the lapel, the cufflinks, or color, they’ll notice your tie. It draws the eye in immediately and helps make or break the overall look of your suit or business casual attire, so picking out a tie that is not only fashionable resilient but reliable for any occasion is a must.

3. A Special Watch

The complete opposite of subtlety is often associated with men’s watches, but that isn’t always the case. A gold Rolex or chronograph watch can certainly draw the eyes away from a part of your outfit that you feel may be lacking, or add a statement piece to an otherwise lowkey outfit, but a subtle band and plain watch face also work wonders as well. In any case, whatever style, band, material, or brand you go with, a watch is something all men should include in their accessories collection.

4. A Versatile Pair of Shoes

Shoes are a staple of any good outfit, so it’s hard to imagine them being considered as an accessory, but getting a versatile pair of shoes definitely falls into this category. All self-respecting men should have one pair of shoes or boots that can be used for multiple occasions. A good example of this is a pair of suede Chelsea boots. They can double as quick footwear for a formal event or equally be worn for a date night out at a restaurant. Good shoes should last you a long time, but you need a versatile pair that can be used at a moment’s notice for lower than black-tie level occasions.

5. A Sophisticated Pair of Sunglasses

You could very easily pop into a drugstore or a gas station and grab one of those $2 pair of shades hanging on the rack near the checkout, but those are low quality at best. You can’t settle for less when you pick out a pair of sunglasses because they draw attention. Just like a good wallet, some people will think they’re merely nice sunglasses, some won’t care at all, but some people will definitely appreciate your style. A good pair of sunglasses adds a cool factor to business attire, a casual summer fit, and works well with a sharp suit too.

6. A Quality Belt

If you need a slick statement piece but don’t fancy a watch, in particular, a belt is a good option. Belts are usually an unsung hero of a good outfit because they go unnoticed plenty of times but really can pull together a look. A dark navy pair of trousers and a dark navy jacket with a rich, brown leather belt can scream style, but it’s all in moderation. It might not turn heads in the same way a timepiece would, but there’s no denying that a quality belt is an investment in your accessory game.

Every man should value his looks, and that comes with dressing well. Not only should you focus on the major parts of your wardrobe and outfits, but you also need to consider how your accessories can help bring a look together. These 6 practical fashion accessories for men are some that every man needs to dress for success truly.