Advance Praise for Fort Collins Resident M. J. Wiley’s Falling into the Light

M.J. Wiley grew up on the Front Range of Colorado.

It was through exploring the Rocky Mountains that his passion for nature and the history of the American frontier was intimately instilled. He also spent much of his adult life working in foreign countries, where his interest in Eastern cultures and philosophies emerged.

With these memories as his backdrop, Marcus spent several years creating this fictional story that reflects the beauty and insights of his collective past.

“M.J. Wiley’s historical novel is part fiction and part meditation…Wiley thrives in his characterization of his protagonist and his characterization of 19th century America… This fictionalized story of the Dalai Lama makes for some truly compulsive reading.” – Independent Book Review

Falling into the Light

M .J. Wiley

Publication date: March 20, 2021

Genre: Historical Fiction

210pages 978-1636495705

$17.99 Paperback

For more information regarding M.J. Wiley and his work, visit: https://www.mjwiley.com/%20