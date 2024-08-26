All About Oktoberfest with Fun Trivia at Horse & Dragon 

Prost with a bier!

All About Oktoberfest – a fun evening of socializing with an exciting trivia contest – will be held at 7:30 pm Sunday, Sept. 22, at Horse & Dragon Brewing Company. The Global Adventures club at the Global Village Museum of Arts and Cultures is hosting the festivities.

The 2024 Munich Oktoberfest, the largest folk festival in the world, will open at noon on Sept. 21 with the keg-tapping ceremony. According to long-standing tradition, the first beer barrel at Oktoberfest is always tapped at the Schottenhamel festival tent. After the successful tapping ceremony, 12 gunshots are fired to signal to the other festival tents that Oktoberfest has officially started and the beer can start flowing.

In Fort Collins, the Museum’s Global Adventures club has organized All About Oktoberfest, featuring German beer, snacks, and music. The club’s mission is to provide an interesting, interactive forum to learn and teach others about the many opportunities to discover, explore, and protect the world.

The trivia contest, with both prizes and surprises, will focus on the history of the Munich Oktoberfest, which is celebrating its 189th year. Horse & Dragon Brewing Company is located at 124 Racquette Drive in Fort Collins.

Tickets for the evening are $40 per person and include refreshments and one beer, wine, or beverage. Reservations are required by Friday, Sept. 20, at globalvillagemuseum.org.

The Global Village Museum is located at 200 West Mountain Avenue, and Museum hours are 11 am to 5 pm Tuesday through Saturday. For more information and closure dates during the change of exhibits, visit globalvillagemuseum.org or call 970-221-4600.