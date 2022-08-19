All Tickets Now on Sale for The Lincoln Center’s 2022/2023 Season

From comedy and concerts to Broadway, dance and much more, The Lincoln Center’s entire upcoming season of live performances went on sale to the public on, August 10. This also includes all specially discounted Big Deal seats that range from $15 to $20.
What’s in store for the upcoming season? Performances like the fabulously fun and international award-winning hit Legally Blonde – The Musical, the hilarious improv show that’s based on audience suggestions Whose Live Anyway? With Special Guest Drew Carey and the time-bending musical sensation Postmodern Jukebox.
Other season highlights include Anastasia, a romantic adventure-filled story inspired by the beloved films, stand-up favorite Kathleen Madigan, Ukrainian ethnic fusion band DakhaBrakha and a special Valentine’s Day presentation of one of the greatest love stories ever told William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet.
View the full list of upcoming 2022/23 performances and get more information at LCtix.com. The Lincoln Center Box Office can be reached by phone at 970-221-6730 or in person at 417 W. Magnolia and is open Tuesday–Saturday, 12 pm–6 pm.
2022/2023 Lincoln Center Shows
September
DakhaBrakha // Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Marc Maron: This May Be the Last Time Tour // Friday, September 23, 2022
October
20th Artwear Fashion Show // Friday, October 7, 2022
Choir! Choir! Choir! // Sunday, October 9, 2022
Parsons Dance // Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Kathleen Madigan: Do You Have Any Ranch? Tour // Friday, October 14, 2022
Rachel Lee Priday and Bryan Wallick at UCA // Thursday, October 20, 2022
Postmodern Jukebox: Life in the Past Lane Tour // Friday, October 28, 2022
November
Whose Live Anyway? With Special Guest Drew Carey // Friday, November 4, 2022
National Geographic Live: Social by Nature // Thursday, November 10, 2022
Flor de Toloache // Sunday, November 13, 2022
December
Manheim Steamroller Christmas // Tuesday, December 20, 2022
January
ZUZU African Acrobats // Saturday, January 14, 2023
Dreamers: Magos Herrera & Brooklyn Rider at UCA // Wednesday, January 25, 2023
Cie Hervé Koubi // Friday, January 27, 2023
Bush-Marshall-Meyer-Meyer // Sunday, January 29, 2023
February
Trio con Brio Copenhagen at UCA // Tuesday, February 7, 2023
Williams Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet // Tuesday, February 14, 2023
On Your Feet! // Thursday–Saturday, February 16–18, 2023
Christian McBride’s New Jawn // Friday, February 24, 2023
March
Naghash Ensemble at UCA // Sunday, March 5, 2023
Legally Blonde // Thursday–Saturday, March 9–11, 2023
HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis staring Colin Mochrie and Asad Mecci // Sunday, March 12, 2023
National Geographic Live: Secrets of the Whales // Thursday, March 23, 2023
The Magic of Bill Blagg Live! // Saturday, March 25, 2023
BalletX // Tuesday, March 28, 2023
The 5 Browns // Friday, March 31, 2023
April
National Geographic Live: Greenwood: A Century of Resilience // Thursday, April 6, 2023
Mingus Big Band // Saturday, April 8, 2023
Borromeo String Quartet at UCA // Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Anastasia // Thursday–Saturday, April 20–22, 2023
Ajijaak on Turtle Island // Saturday, April 29, 2023
