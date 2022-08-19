Today’s Weather: 8/19/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be mostly sunny early with isolated thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 84F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Tonight we’ll see cloudy skies in the evening that will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|6
|68
|84
|55
|Berthoud
|2
|63
|84
|57
|Fort Collins
|0
|61
|84
|57
|Greeley
|0
|63
|85
|56
|Laporte
|0
|62
|83
|56
|Livermore
|8
|63
|80
|53
|Loveland
|4
|66
|84
|58
|Red Feather Lakes
|0
|50
|69
|44
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|5
|59
|83
|56
|Wellington
|0
|64
|83
|55
|Windsor
|0
|62
|85
|57
|*As of August 19, 2022 7:45am
