Today’s Weather: 8/19/22

August 19, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be mostly sunny early with isolated thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 84F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Tonight we’ll see cloudy skies in the evening that will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 6 68 84 55
Berthoud 2 63 84 57
Fort Collins 0 61 84 57
Greeley 0 63 85 56
Laporte 0 62 83 56
Livermore 8 63 80 53
Loveland 4 66 84 58
Red Feather Lakes 0 50 69 44
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 5 59 83 56
Wellington 0 64 83 55
Windsor 0 62 85 57
*As of August 19, 2022 7:45am

