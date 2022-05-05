American Rock Band Limp Bizkit to Play Budweiser Events Center

American rock band, LIMP BIZKIT will return to the road with the “Still Sucks Tour” and a tour stop at the Budweiser Events Center, on May 26. The AEG Presents trek will also feature special guests: Yung Gravy, Dying Wish, and Wargasm UK. Tickets go on-sale Friday, March 18 (10:00 am) at the Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies Box Office, at the Budweiser Events Center, or at BUDWEISEREVENTSCENTER.COM.

Formed in Jacksonville in the mid-90s, the Grammy-nominated band has sold 40 million records worldwide and has been led, since its inception, by frontman, Fred Durst. Known for their powerful live performances, the band includes original members: Durst – vocals; John Otto – drums; Sam Rivers – bass & backing vocals; Wes Borland – guitars & backing vocals; DJ Lethal – turntables, sampling, programming. Later this year, the group will follow the U.S. shows with a European run of dates.

Tickets for Limp Bizkit go on sale this Friday, March 18 at 10 am (MST). Tickets are available online at BudweiserEventsCenter.com, or in-person at the Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies Box Office, at the Budweiser Events Center.

The Ranch, Larimer County Fairgrounds and Events Complex, located in Loveland, Colorado, opened in 2003 and is owned and operated by Larimer County. The Ranch consists of the Budweiser Events Center, the Ranch-Way Feeds Indoor Arena and Livestock Pavilions, the FNB Exhibition Halls, and the Thomas M. McKee 4-H Youth & Community Building. The Ranch hosts more than 2,000 events annually and is home to the Larimer County Fair and PRCA Rodeo. For more information, visit TREventsComplex.com.

Spectra is an industry leader in hosting and entertainment, partnering with clients to create memorable experiences for millions of visitors every year. Spectra’s unmatched blend of integrated services delivers incremental value for clients through several primary areas of expertise: Venue Management, Food Services & Hospitality, and Corporate Partnerships. All divisions are in place at the Budweiser Events Center at The Ranch, a 7,200-seat multi-purpose venue that is home to the Colorado Eagles of the AHL.