Artist, Sponsor and Marketplace Registration Now Open for Pastels

Saturday, September 10, 10 am–5 pm

Now in its twelfth year, Pastels on 5th is one of Northern Colorado’s most highly-anticipated and well-loved events. The festival showcases sidewalk chalk art created by over 150 artists, live music, a Marketplace including food vendors, handmade goods for sale, a kids’ art area, and more. Most importantly, Pastels on 5th serves as a fundraising event for Alternatives to Violence. This year’s festival is scheduled for Saturday, September 10 from 10 am-5 pm in downtown Loveland, adjacent to the Loveland Museum.

In addition to being a fundraiser for Alternatives to Violence, this free, family-friendly event provides opportunities for local artists and businesses to connect with the community in a fun, artistic environment.

Chalk Artists: Professional and amateur artists are invited to design a square of sidewalk chalk art. The cost for artists to participate is $10 and includes breakfast, lunch, pastels, and a t-shirt. Artists may work alone or with another artist. The event includes juried awards with cash prizes as well as People’s Choice awards.

The Marketplace: The Marketplace is open to artisans of handmade goods (jewelry, pottery, paintings, soaps, etc.) as well as food vendors and food trucks. There are a limited number of spaces available and the cost for participation is $75 for the day.

Event Sponsors: Each square of sidewalk chalk art is sponsored by a business, corporation, church, or individual patron of the arts. Sponsor names appear at the top of their piece of sponsored art. Sponsorship levels range from $150 – $10,000.

Those interested in sponsoring the event or participating as an artist or Marketplace vendor can register, or find more information, at pastelson5th.org/. The deadline for registration is August 26.

For updates and news about the event follow Pastels on 5th on Facebook.

Alternatives to Violence provides shelter, advocacy, education, and resources for people impacted by domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking. Since 1982, Alternatives to Violence has offered victims the opportunity to heal both emotionally and physically in a supportive environment. Each year, we provide emergency shelter, safety planning, advocacy, information, and referrals to local resources, crisis intervention, and in some cases longer-term housing to over 1,600 people in Loveland and Southern Larimer County.