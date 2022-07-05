Adopt-a-Neighbor in Fort Collins Helps Those in Need

The Adopt-a-Neighbor program is now in the full swing of summer and has a multitude of tasks available to community members. Please see the tasks below to see how our program can be of assistance to you or in which ways you would like to get involved as a volunteer.

Errand running such as delivering groceries, prescriptions, etc.

Yard work such as weeding, mowing, gardening, and pet waste clean-up.

Minor outdoor home repairs such as painting, fixing loose steps, fence repair, etc.

Other miscellaneous tasks that can occur outside the home, such as walking a pet.

If you would like to sign up as a volunteer, please visit engage.fcgov.com/getinvolved to start the process.

If you are someone who needs assistance with the tasks above, please navigate to this form to request help! They will then do their best to match you with a volunteer as soon as possible. Please note that requests must be made at least 2 weeks in advance.

Please do not hesitate to reach out with any questions, comments, or concerns by emailing adoptaneighbor@fcgov.com.